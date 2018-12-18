Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A woman living on the Far East Side was startled and scared by a man who slipped into her house while she let out the dog early Sunday morning, but the woman screamed and the man fled.

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday on Malvern Hill Drive, Madison police said.

The 50-year-old woman told police she was so scared and it seemed like "something out of a horror movie."

"She had gotten up to let her dog out early Sunday morning, and had momentarily left her back patio, when she heard the sliding door open," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "A stranger had come into her home."

She began "screaming bloody murder," she told police, and the man fled.

"About 45 minutes later, there was a report of a man trying to get inside a nearby Dominion Drive home," DeSpain said. "A homeowner heard someone trying the front door knob multiple times.

"When the resident went to investigate, he saw a man walking away. He had an unsteady gait, and could have been impaired."

The description of the suspect on Malvern Hill Drive was of a white man about 6 feet tall with a thin build, while the Dominion Drive suspect was described as a white man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, in his 30s, wearing a long, professional-type business jacket and jeans.

A police dog was brought to the scene but the suspect couldn't be found.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.