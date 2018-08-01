A 70-year-old Madison woman was scammed out of $5,000 last week, police said.
Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said a scammer convinced the woman during a five hour phone call to take out $5,000 in gift cards and then provide the PIN numbers.
DeSpain said the thief told the woman that he was a Social Security investigator. The scammer told the victim that her number was tied to a money laundering scheme and that the number was also found with cocaine in a bloody car in Texas.
Though the woman was skeptical, DeSpain said she feared being arrested.
He said the scammer told the woman that buying the gift cards would resolve the matter and that the money would soon be returned by a U.S. Marshal.