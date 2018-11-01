A woman was robbed shortly after driving into her garage on Madison's Far East Side Thursday, police said.
The 77-year-old woman had opened her car door inside her garage on the 1300 block of Manassas Trail when a man stole her wallet at about 3:40 p.m., Lt. Jamar Gary said.
The man had reached across her and took the billfold from the woman's purse, which was sitting on the passenger seat, Gary said.
The woman struggled with the man over the wallet, during which time her lip was cut, Gary said.
The man fled in a white sedan that was driven by another man, Gary said.
The robber was described as a 6 foot tall black man in his early- to mid-20s wearing gray sweatpants, a black jacket, black hoodie and a black mask.