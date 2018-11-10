A woman was robbed in the parking lot of a sushi restaurant on Madison's Far East Side Friday night, police said.
The 40-year-old woman was walking to her car from the Journey Seafood and Sushi Restaurant, 4325 Lien Road, at about 9 p.m. when a man wrenched her purse away from her, Lt. Daniel Nale said.
The man hit and threatened the woman when she struggled to keep hold of her purse, Nale said, but she was not seriously injured.
The man was described as about 30 to 40 years old, tall, skinny and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, Nale said.