A woman was robbed on Madison's Southwest Side Friday night, police said.
The 27-year-old woman had opened her trunk when a man grabbed her and threw her to the ground at about 10:30 p.m. on the 6800 block of Schroeder Road, Lt. Daniel Nale said.
The man tried to grab the woman's purse and some items were taken, Nale said, although one item was found nearby after the attack.
The man tried to steal the woman's vehicle when she left to find help, Nale said.
The man was described as 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches or 5 feet 8 inches tall and African American. He was wearing a white t-shirt with cream-colored pants and wore his hair with short, ear-length braids.