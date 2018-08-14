Try 1 month for 99¢

A woman at an East Side hotel was robbed by an armed acquaintance early Tuesday morning, with the woman not injured in the robbery.

It happened at about 2 a.m. at Econo Lodge, 4726 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.

The 18-year-old victim told police the man was in her room and took an undisclosed amount of money from her.

"He had a handgun with him but the weapon was not brandished at the victim," said police Lt. Daniel Nale.

The suspect is a black man about 22 years old.

The investigation is continuing.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

