A woman at an East Side hotel was robbed by an armed acquaintance early Tuesday morning, with the woman not injured in the robbery.
It happened at about 2 a.m. at Econo Lodge, 4726 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.
The 18-year-old victim told police the man was in her room and took an undisclosed amount of money from her.
"He had a handgun with him but the weapon was not brandished at the victim," said police Lt. Daniel Nale.
The suspect is a black man about 22 years old.
The investigation is continuing.