A woman who went to a hospital Wednesday morning told Madison police she had been sexually assaulted by a man who pulled her into a car on the city's Isthmus.
The alleged assault happened around 11 p.m. in the North Paterson Street area.
"She believed she was struck in the head and pulled into the car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The 23-year-old victim wasn't able to describe the vehicle and said the suspect was tall and skinny and possibly Hispanic.
"The woman said the man pulled her out of the car following the assault," DeSpain said. "Several hours later, she went to a hospital where she reported the incident."