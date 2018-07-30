Try 1 month for 99¢

A woman walking along a city street on the UW-Madison campus was mugged Sunday morning, with the suspect knocking her down while trying to steal her bag.

The mugging happened at about 7:15 a.m. in the 300 block of North Lake Street, Madison police said.

The victim told police she had been walking west in the 600 block of West Johnson Street when she noticed the suspect walking behind her.

"She turned and started walking on North Lake Street when the suspect ran up to her and threw her down, then grabbed the bag she was carrying," said police Lt. John Radovan.

"They struggled over the bag for about 15 seconds before the suspect let go and ran east through an alley between the Fluno Center and the parking ramp," Radovan said.

The victim sustained minor injuries that didn't require medical attention.

The suspect is a black male in his 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin to medium build, light facial hair, wearing a bright orange jacket with possibly a dark shirt under the jacket, and dark knee-length shorts.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

