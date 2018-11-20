Try 3 months for $3
A 60-year-old Marshall woman was mugged inside an East Side department store Monday, with the woman fighting the robber for her purse but getting it back when he dropped it.

The strong arm robbery happened at about 12:15 p.m. in Shopko, 2201 Zeier Road, Madison police said.

The victim was tossed to the floor during the purse struggle and sustained head, neck and back pain, but she didn't want medical attention.

"A security guard chased the robber outside," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "During the pursuit, the criminal fell and dropped the purse."

The woman got her purse back but the cellphone inside was broken.

The suspect is a white male in his late 20s, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light-blue or gray coat, blue jeans and a red knit cap with a design on it.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

