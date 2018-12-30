A woman and a man were arrested early Sunday morning at a Monona gas station when a dispute about payment for sex resulted in the man being stabbed in the hand, the Monona Police Department said.
Officers were called to Kwik Trip, 105 E. Broadway, for a reported stabbing around 5:15 a.m. Tanisha R. Fowler, 35, was leaving the store when officers arrived and aimed a stun gun and a "less-lethal" shotgun at her, before Fowler put a knife on a table and was arrested, police said.
Fowler told the officers that the man, 51-year-old Gregory A. Moriva, allegedly had sex with her but then refused to pay all the money he said he would, according to police.
Police said Moriva alleges the sex was consensual, but Fowler demanded money, and the duo went to the gas station so he could get cash from an ATM. He contends Fowler stabbed him in the hand as they argued in a vehicle, police said.
Fowler was arrested on suspicion of injury by negligent handling of a weapon, armed robbery, false imprisonment and prostitution, police said, while Moriva faces a tentative charge of prostitution.