A South Side resident locked herself in a bedroom closet Thursday night after hearing burglars trying to get into her residence.
The attempted break-in happened at about 8 p.m. at an apartment on Mission Circle, Madison police said.
The 24-year-old woman was not injured.
Police said once she locked herself in the closet, she called 911.
"Officers found exterior glass on a double pane window had been broken, but it didn't appear anyone got into the apartment," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Surveillance video showed two masked men outside.
"It appeared they fled upon hearing the sound of sirens from approaching squad cars," DeSpain said.
No description of the suspects was given.