A 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest in a shooting Sunday night on Madison's East Side, police reported.
The woman was in stable condition at a hospital after the incident that was reported at about 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Fair Oaks Avenue, according to a Madison Police Department report.
Police were trying to determine a suspect or suspects.
An investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department, 608-255-2345.