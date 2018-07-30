A woman was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when she was struck by a car in a gas station parking lot in Dodge County, with the driver of the car arrested for alleged drunken driving.
The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. in a BP gas station lot on Highway 67 in Ashippun, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed a car parked in a parking space was backing out and kept doing so right into a woman standing next to another vehicle, almost 30 feet behind the car.
She was pushed into the door of the other vehicle, getting pinned for a short time between the two vehicles.
The woman's injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
"The driver briefly fled on foot but was seen near some garbage cans at the station," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. "He was arrested for a felony third offense OWI causing injury."
The incident remains under investigation and other charges could be pending.
The identity of the driver was not released.