A woman being sexually assaulted in Downtown Madison around lunch time on Tuesday was rescued by two construction workers who saw the assault while on a lift across the street.

Kevin Kieren, 32, no permanent address, was arrested and tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Johnson Street at about 11:45 a.m. 

The 20-year-old Madison woman was out walking when she allegedly was attacked by the stranger.

"The man groped the woman and began to drop his pants, under which he had no underwear," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She began yelling for help."

Two construction workers across the street at a job site were on a lift and one saw the assault.

"While still high up, the construction worker yelled at the suspect to get away from the victim," DeSpain said. "The men began lowering the lift while also calling out for her to come to them."

One construction worker stayed with the victim while the other tried to keep Kieren at bay.

"The suspect was advancing on him, still with his pants down," DeSpain said. "Not knowing what was going to happen, the worker took his keys out and put them between his knuckles."

The worker told the suspect to stay away as he walked past. Police later found and arrested Kieren.

DeSpain said the two construction workers will be nominated for police department awards.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

