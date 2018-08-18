A woman who was shot in the chest in a Waunakee Friday has died and a 74-year-man has been arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, police said Saturday.
Waunakee police identified Ronald Jenne as the suspect in the shooting at Creekside Condominiums in the 200 block of Kearney Way just after 5 p.m.
Officers found Jenne in another unit, according to Waunakee Police Chief Kevin Plendl.
Jenne surrendered after a brief standoff that involved the Dane County SWAT team and a negotiator working over the phone, according to Plendl. He is being held in the Dane County jail.
The victim was taken by helicopter to UW Hospital, where she died just after 7 p.m. Friday. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday morning.
The victim's name will be released later on Saturday, authorities said. A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Waunakee Police Department.
The last shooting in Waunakee — a village of about 13,000 people — was a few years ago, Plendl said.
"This is extremely rare to have a person shot," he said.
