A woman cut a man with a kitchen knife Friday night during a domestic argument, Madison Police said.
The 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were arguing on the 700 block of Pinecrest Drive when the woman armed herself with a kitchen knife, Sgt. David Compton said.
The man was cut in the arm, Compton said, and while the injury was not life-threatening, it did require medical treatment.
"There are two sides of the story as to why the female armed herself," Compton said.
The woman was arrested on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety, and the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Compton said.