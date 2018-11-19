A woman suffered significant head injuries Sunday night after getting choked, beaten and robbed by a man and woman inside a South Side motel.
The incident was reported at about 8:45 p.m. at America's Best Value Inn, 2509 Perry St., Madison police said.
The 54-year-old victim told police she knew the man but not the woman who attacked her.
"The man and woman battered and choked her, as she lost consciousness several times," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "All had been socializing in the room prior to the violence."
The victim has bruising around her neck as well as facial injuries.
No description of the suspects was given, and police continue to look for them.