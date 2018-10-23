A 22-year-old woman was charged with two felonies Tuesday after police say she was intoxicated Sunday morning when she put her vehicle in reverse and sped it into the living room of a Far West Side residence, ejecting the homeowner from his recliner and nearly striking an infant.
Morgan L. McKenna, of Oregon, was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a vehicle while intoxicated -- second offense -- following the incident that occurred around 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Ondossagon Way in High Point Estates, a criminal complaint says. No injuries were reported in the complaint.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police say they were called to the scene after a caller to 911 reported that a woman was inside her locked vehicle that was parked partially on the front lawn of a house on a long cul-de-sac called Madeline Island. The cul-de-sac connects with Ondossagon Way.
A man who resides at the house told police that his wife called 911 as he knocked on the driver's side window in an attempt to awaken the woman, who was slumped over in her seat.
The man said the woman woke up when an ambulance pulled up next to her car. He told police she immediately put her car in reverse and "she was going as fast as she could go in reverse."
The vehicle traveled in reverse about 100 yards and drove over a children's play area before crashing into the house and stopping partially inside the living room, a police officer said.
The owner of the house said he was sitting in his recliner in the living room at the time of the incident and was ejected onto his feet by either the vehicle or part of the wall that the car hit.
He told police the car stopped about two or three feet away from his infant daughter and about 12 feet away from his two-year-old daughter.
An ambulance driver who transported McKenna to a local hospital said he saw open intoxicants in her vehicle and the police officer said he detected a strong odor of intoxicants on McKenna's breath at the hospital. McKenna also had droopy and bloodshot eyes and had trouble staying awake at times, the police officer said.
McKenna was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in September, 2017 for an incident that occurred in June, 2017 in Fond du Lac County, online court records show.