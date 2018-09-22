A 74-year old woman's home on Madison's North Side was robbed Friday night while a man threatened her, police said.
The woman was asleep in her living room on the 1700 Block of Schlimgen Avenue when she awoke at about 11:30 p.m. to a man standing over her with a 3-foot long wooden dowel or stick, Lt. John Radovan said.
Another man searched the home and stole property, Radovan said.
The woman was not injured, Radovan said.
The man with the dowel was described as in his 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall of a medium build with short hair and dark clothes, Radovan said.
The other man was also in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall of a small build and with short hair and dark clothes.