Janesville police said they arrested a Janesville woman early Wednesday on a tentative reckless homicide charge after she admitted that she stabbed a 26-year-old man in the chest.
Sarina M. Stone, 20, told police that she and Robert Thomas Jr., of Janesville, were in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Wall Street in Janesville when they began to argue. Stone told police that Thomas hit her, and she stabbed him in the chest. She then drove Thomas to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, where he later died.
Police said they were notified of the stabbing about 12:30 a.m. when Thomas was brought to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Stone is being held in the Rock County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Police said the investigation is continuing and that anyone with information can call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.