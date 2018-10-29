A Madison woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a Madison man early Sunday morning in a Downtown parking garage.
Kenyairra Gadson, 21, was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, Madison police said.
Gadson allegedly shot Steven Villegas, 21, in the Frances Street side of the State Street Campus Garage just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police officers were clearing out the thousands of people in the area following Downtown Madison's Halloween festival, Freakfest, when they heard gunfire, ran to the garage and found Villegas alone with a gunshot wound to the chest, Police Chief Mike Koval said.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Gadson and Villegas were in two groups of people that had been having ongoing disagreements. Koval said a disturbance at Whiskey Jack's Saloon, 552 State St., might have been related to the shooting.
DeSpain said surveillance images and information from witnesses helped detectives on the violent crimes unit identify Gadson as the suspect.
Villegas was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said preliminary autopsy results confirmed he died as the result of homicidal firearm-related trauma.
Villegas’ death is the fifth homicide in Madison this year.