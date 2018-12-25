A Monona woman was arrested after she nearly hit a police officer with her vehicle while driving drunk, Fitchburg police said.
Rachel E. Lundgren, 23, allegedly almost hit an officer with a sedan at about 11:20 p.m. Monday, said Fitchburg Police Sgt. Andrew McCarthy.
McCarthy said police were called to the 2900 block of Index Road for an intoxicated woman pounding on the windows of an apartment building.
Officers at the scene said Lundgren matched the description of the woman. They said they saw her get into a parked vehicle and start to back up.
Despite being told to stop and making eye contact with a uniformed officer, Lundgren allegedly shined the vehicle's high beams on the officer and "accelerated rapidly" at the officer, McCarthy said.
The officer dodged the vehicle and was uninjured, he said.
Lundgren was arrested shortly after being spotted driving on McCoy Road near South Syene Road.
She was booked on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a first offense of operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.