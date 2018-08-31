A woman was arrested Friday morning for breaking into a camper on Madison's Far East Side, police said.
Charlene D. Gordon, 51, of Portage, was spotted by a neighbor using a prying tool to force open a locked door of a camper parked in the driveway of a home on the 4200 block of Derek Road at about 4:30 a.m., spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
After the neighbor called police, they arrived to find Gordon still in the driveway, DeSpain said.
Gordon faces tentative charges of burglary, possession of burglarious tools and criminal damage to property and is on a probation hold, DeSpain said.