A woman yelling at others on the Isthmus Saturday morning was arrested after allegedly swinging a screwdriver at a woman who sprayed the suspect in the face with pepper spray.

Kendra Allen, 50, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, Madison police said.

The incident was reported at about 8 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Mifflin Street and North Blount Street.

"The victim was with a group of people when the suspect began yelling at them," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim said the suspect next used a purse to strike her."

The 26-year-old victim, also with no permanent address, pulled out her pepper spray and sprayed it into the suspect's face.

"That's when the suspect pulled a screwdriver from the purse and began swinging it at the victim," DeSpain said.

The victim had a minor puncture wound.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

