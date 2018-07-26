One woman was arrested and another taken to a local hospital after an argument turned into a knife fight on the North Side.
Lisa Riek, 55, Madison, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, Madison police said.
The fight happened in an apartment at about 3:45 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Rethke Avenue.
A 45-year-old Madison woman had stab wounds to her shoulder and was taken to a local hospital to get stitches.
"Both women claimed the other pulled the knife," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The women were socializing when a dispute started and they both ended up in a fight.