A woman who claimed a man came at her early Sunday morning was proven otherwise by surveillance video, resulting in her arrest for allegedly trying to stab the man.
Shacole Burks, 35,no permanent address, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, Madison police said.
The incident happened outside Capitol Centre Market, 111 N. Broom St., at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
"She claimed the man she tried to stab came at her first, but video evidence recorded it differently," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Officers found a nine-inch long steak knife at the scene.
"On video, the woman can be seen raising the knife above her head and slashing downward toward the victim, four or five times," DeSpain said. "He protected himself by backing up."
The video showed the knife coming within a foot of the man.
"The suspect and victim are acquainted with one another," DeSpain said.
'Quintez is innocent' says attorney for Badgers wide receiver
Lawyers for University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus said Thursday that he is innocent and filed a motion late Wednesday in which they say they have evidence showing that neither of the two women who have accused Cephus of sexual assault were impaired by alcohol in April when they were at Cephus’ apartment.
Read the whole story here.
Complaint: 'I guess it was worth what I did,' man who shot Waunakee neighbor told police
After shooting his neighbor to death last week, Ronald Jenne asked police about her “status” and said, “I guess it was worth what I did,” according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
The complaint charged Jenne, 74, of Waunakee, with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his neighbor, Julie Anderson, 54, on Aug. 17 in her apartment across the hall from Jenne’s apartment at Creekside Condominiums, 201 Kearney Way, in Waunakee.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man allegedly duped UW students into renting parking spot that's not his, Madison police say
A Madison man who allegedly goes online to rent out a UW-Madison campus-area parking space that he doesn't control has been arrested for theft.
Tony Fountain, 23, was arrested Friday on five counts of theft by false representation, and could face more charges as investigators identified 12 victims so far.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested on multiple drug charges, police say
A Madison man under investigation for drug dealing was arrested on multiple charges, for allegedly having a variety of illegal drugs at his residence.
Lorrell McCray Jr., 29, was tentatively charged with possession of cocaine, heroin and amphetamine with intent to deliver, delivery of heroin and cocaine and bail jumping, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Duck feeder beaten, robbed by park patrons; 2 arrested, Madison police say
A man who goes every day to a park on Lake Mendota to feed the ducks was beaten and robbed by a man and woman who reportedly wanted the victim to buy them more beer, Madison police said.
Valerie Czebotar, 38, of Madison, was tentatively charged with robbery with use of force and battery, and Richard Treyo, 49, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with battery and party to the crime of robbery with use of force.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office
East Side apartment used for drug trafficking, Madison police say
A Madison man arrested Wednesday allegedly used his East Side apartment as a place to sell heroin and prescription drugs.
Paul Morris, 50, was tentatively charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of heroin, five counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, delivery of schedule IV narcotics and possession of marijuana, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man who allegedly burned woman with cigarettes sentenced on gun charge
A Madison man who allegedly burned a woman with cigarettes has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for having a handgun as a felon.
Dalwayne Howard, 26, was also given two years of supervised release at his sentencing on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge William Conley in federal court in Madison.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Mom tells man charged in 2017 homicide in Madison to turn himself in
A Sun Prairie man who was charged a week ago for his part in the shooting death of a man in 2017 turned himself in after his mother saw stories about the case in the media.
Glenn Shead, 32, was arrested Wednesday night. He appeared Friday in Dane County Circuit Court, where he was jailed on $250,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Janesville man crashes motorcycle, arrested for alleged 7th OWI
A Janesville man who drove his motorcycle into a parked car early Sunday morning was arrested for his seventh alleged operating while intoxicated offense.
John Wallace, 58, was injured in the crash reported at 5:20 a.m. in the 200 block of South Randall Avenue, Janesville police said.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Man caught allegedly cutting window screen, arrested by Madison police
A man with a history of burglary convictions was arrested early Monday morning after he was seen allegedly cutting a window screen on a Downtown apartment.
Alonzo Washington, 50, Madison, was tentatively charged with criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man seriously injured by scooter to head; suspect arrested, Madison police say
A Stoughton man was seriously injured at a house party early Sunday morning when a man bashed him in the head with a child's scooter in what the suspect called an act of self defense.
Wesley Williams, 42, Madison, was tentatively charged with aggravated battery, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with reckless injury for State Street apartment shooting
A dispute that apparently started over an accusation of dumping urine out of an apartment window led to a shooting in May at a State Street apartment building, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
Derrick D. Paige, 28, of Madison, was charged with first-degree reckless injury after police said he twice shot Quentrell Williams, 36, in the chin and the arm, because he felt threatened by Williams and another resident who lived in the same building as Paige, according to court documents.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Woman arrested on homicide charge in stabbing of man in Janesville
Janesville police said they arrested a Janesville woman early Wednesday on a tentative reckless homicide charge after she admitted that she stabbed a 26-year-old man in the chest.
Sarina M. Stone, 20, told police that she and Robert Thomas Jr., of Janesville, were in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Wall Street in Janesville when they began to argue. Stone told police that Thomas hit her, and she stabbed him in the chest. She then drove Thomas to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, where he later died.
Read the whole story here.
JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Eight-year prison sentence given for punches at bar that caused death
A Deerfield man was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for causing the death of a Cambridge man with repeated punches at a Deerfield tavern last year.
“This wasn’t a bar fight,” Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan told Cody Bauer, 28. “This was one person fighting, and that was you.”
Read the whole story here.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections