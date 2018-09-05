Try 1 month for 99¢

A woman who claimed a man came at her early Sunday morning was proven otherwise by surveillance video, resulting in her arrest for allegedly trying to stab the man.

Shacole Burks, 35,no permanent address, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, Madison police said.

The incident happened outside Capitol Centre Market, 111 N. Broom St., at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

"She claimed the man she tried to stab came at her first, but video evidence recorded it differently," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Officers found a nine-inch long steak knife at the scene.

"On video, the woman can be seen raising the knife above her head and slashing downward toward the victim, four or five times," DeSpain said. "He protected himself by backing up."

The video showed the knife coming within a foot of the man.

"The suspect and victim are acquainted with one another," DeSpain said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

