Windows on a car and a house on the North Side were damaged Wednesday by BB gun fire, but nobody was injured in the incident.
The gunfire was reported at about 4 p.m. along Thackeray Road, just east of Warner Park, Madison police said.
A homeowner called police after seeing three young teens on one bicycle, apparently shooting a BB gun at windows.
"Police contacted three people who fit descriptions provided by the caller, but the witness was not able to positively identify them," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
A resident in the area found a backpack in some bushes on Northport Drive, and the backpack contained a BB gun that looked like a real rifle, but the witness said the gun used was a BB pistol.
No description of the suspects was given.