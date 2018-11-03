A Madison teenager had the rear window of his pickup truck shot out Friday morning as he drove on the East Side, police said.
The 18-year-old teen was driving with a 17-year-old passenger at about 11:40 a.m. when his vehicle was shot at on Droster Road near South Thompson Drive, said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The driver and passenger were uninjured, he said.
DeSpain said the shooting was targeted.
The driver and suspect -- a 16-year-old male -- are acquaintances and allegedly have had an ongoing dispute, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's daily blog.