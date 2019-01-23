Two men wearing masks with one carrying a gun robbed a West Side bank Tuesday afternoon.
Nobody was injured in the armed robbery that happened at about 4:35 p.m. at Associated Bank, 5521 Odana Road, Madison police said.
"The two suspects entered the bank and ordered everyone to the floor," said Sgt. Michael Goodchild.
Tellers were told to fill two bags with cash, and the robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The first suspect is black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slender build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask at the time of the robbery.
The second suspect is black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, older than the first suspect, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask at the time of the robbery.
Homicide suspect arrested at homeless apartment building, Madison police say
A controversial apartment building for the homeless was swarmed by police Monday after police got a tip that a homicide suspect in Chicago was staying there.
The tip proved true, as Angelo Myers, 48, was taken into custody on the homicide warrant from Chicago.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
In homicide trial of man claiming self-defense, medical examiner says victim first shot from behind
The man accused of shooting a 21-year-old Sun Prairie man to death last year shot the victim once in the back of the head and twice in the back, a Dane County medical examiner testified Monday.
Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska, Dane County deputy chief medical examiner, testifying Monday at the first-degree intentional homicide trial of Daniel Lieske, said Jesse Faber was shot at least five times. The first three wounds were almost certainly the two to his back and the one behind his left ear, she said.
Read the whole story here.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Metro passenger attacked by teens after telling them to quiet down, Madison police say
A woman riding a Metro Transit bus was attacked by a group of teens Tuesday afternoon after she told the teens to quiet down, with one teen arrested.
Michaela Hamlet, 17, Madison, was tentatively charged with battery for allegedly punching the woman in the face several times, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Two people in a vehicle with a loud exhaust were arrested in Vernon County Sunday night when a police dog allegedly found drugs in the vehicle.
Kenneth Stroops, 33, La Crosse, and Ashley Fish, 31, rural La Farge, were taken to the Vernon County Detention Center, the Sheriff's Office said.
Read the whole story here.
Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Man allegedly wrecked Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say
A Middleton man who allegedly set clothing on fire and damaged items in the Madison apartment of a relative was arrested at the scene.
Rukeem Harrison, 20, was tentatively charged with arson, second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, burglary and trespassing, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Sauk County Board supervisor ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg
A Sauk County Board supervisor has been ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg, according to police.
Wally Czuprynko, 51, of Lake Delton, was cited for two counts of retail theft after two Reedsburg businesses gave similar descriptions of a shoplifting suspect to police.
Read the whole story here.
Baraboo News Republic
Madison man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
A Madison man who drove off a Rock County highway Tuesday was arrested for his alleged sixth operating while intoxicated offense.
Michael Muldoon, 32, was taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges that also include possession of marijuana, operating after revocation and operating without insurance, the Sheriff's Office said.
Read the whole story here.
Rock County Sheriff's Office
Driver gets 7 years prison for West Side crash that killed pedestrian
A Madison man who was driving at close to 100 mph on a city street last spring before he struck and killed a man and severely injured his wife as they walked their dog on a sidewalk, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
While Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said he worries how Benjamin Cortes (right), 20, will do behind bars, he said he also worried what might happen if Cortes left court thinking he got a good deal, “that this was almost acceptable.”
Read the whole story here.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Fatal shooting happened after drinking, cocaine use, girlfriend testifies at Daniel Lieske trial
The longtime girlfriend of a man charged with shooting and killing another man last year testified Wednesday that her boyfriend, Daniel Lieske, drank a lot of beer that night and had snorted cocaine not long before the shooting.
Meichelle Goss (shown in court), 52, called to the witness stand in Lieske’s first-degree intentional homicide trial, said she was testifying because she wanted to take responsibility for remaining silent when she knew that Lieske had killed Jesse Faber, 21, who was missing and was being sought by family and friends. He was last seen early the morning of Jan. 16 at the home Goss and Lieske shared just outside Marshall.
Read the whole story here.
Intoxicated man steals Audi, speeds in reverse and crashes into another car, Madison police say
A 21-year-old man stole a car on Saturday night — as the owner was taking pictures of the car, an Audi — and drunkenly sped in reverse through a Downtown alley until crashing into another vehicle, according to Madison police.
Denver T. Baker, of Sun Prairie, was arrested on suspicion of several crimes related to the incident on Hawthorne Court, said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Read the whole story here.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
Man arrested for 4th OWI after pulled over for speeding, Middleton police say
An allegedly intoxicated man was arrested Saturday after a police officer initially pulled him over for driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, the Middleton Police Department said.
Police said John Sheehan, 39, of Madison, was pulled over for speeding when an officer noticed his slurred speech and red, glossy eyes, along with the smell of alcohol. Sheehan was arrested on a tentative felony charge of fourth-offense OWI, according to police.
Read the whole story here.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
