Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Two men wearing masks with one carrying a gun robbed a West Side bank Tuesday afternoon.

Nobody was injured in the armed robbery that happened at about 4:35 p.m. at Associated Bank, 5521 Odana Road, Madison police said.

"The two suspects entered the bank and ordered everyone to the floor," said Sgt. Michael Goodchild.

Tellers were told to fill two bags with cash, and the robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The first suspect is black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slender build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect is black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, older than the first suspect, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and a mask at the time of the robbery.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.