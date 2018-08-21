Out-of-town commuters driving into Verona this past week might have been a little confused about what city they were entering. A "Welcome to Verona" sign has been stolen.
The Verona Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday it was alerted on Aug. 13 that the custom-made, wooden sign at the intersection of North Main Street and Cross Country Road was gone. Police are now seeking the community's help in locating the sign, which is estimated to cost $10,000 to replace.
"We are asking for help from the community to locate this wonderful sign," the police department said in the Facebook post.
The sign was purchased by Verona Betterment Organization about 10 years ago.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing signage and the involved thief or thieves is asked to call the police department at 608-845-7623. Otherwise, an anonymous message can be left on a tipster line at 608-845-6074.
The burnt orange sign features a tree with "Welcome to Verona" and "Hometown USA" written below.