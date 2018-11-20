Try 3 months for $3

Madison police arrested three of four car theft suspects Tuesday morning after converging on the stolen Mercedes in a McDonald's parking lot.

The white Mercedes was stolen in Waunakee.

The three arrested were a 14-year-old Madison boy, a 14-year-old Madison girl and a 17-year-old Fitchburg male.

 A fourth suspect got away.

"Two of the arrested teens are connected to a group of young people who have been committing a series of recent area crimes, including car thefts," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Numerous MPD squad cars and officers went to the McDonald's at 1102 Regent Street at about 7:20 a.m. after getting information from Waunakee police that the car was thought to be traveling to Madison.

"The car was spotted backing into a parking stall at McDonald's," DeSpain said. "Two occupants ran with officers tracking one down, and the other two teens were still inside the car."

This comes a day after four teens were arrested near Waunakee for allegedly committing a burglary, then driving off in a car stolen in Madison.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

