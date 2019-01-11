Walworth County probe wrongly tied to Jayme Closs case is alleged double murder, arson

Social media was ablaze with rumors Thursday afternoon that an investigation in Walworth County might be tied to missing teen Jayme Closs, but it turned out to be an investigation that led to the arrest of a Franklin business owner on tentative homicide charges, according to Franklin police.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald alluded to the investigation in southeastern Wisconsin in his news conference Friday after Closs — in a welcome coincidence — was found and her alleged captor arrested Thursday in Douglas County in northwestern Wisconsin.
Fitzgerald sent out a release Thursday saying the investigation in East Troy had nothing to do with the investigation into Closs' disappearance.
Shortly thereafter, Fitzgerald was informed by Douglas County authorities that Closs had been found and a suspect, Jake Thomas Patterson, had been arrested.
A Franklin police news release on Friday afternoon states that the arrest of the 43-year-old Franklin resident was related to an arson investigation being conducted by the Milwaukee Police Department that led to a report of two missing persons.
Evidence led to a farm house and land which the suspect leased for hunting located at W2114 County Road J, in the town of East Troy. Authorities executing a search warrant there found a burn pit that contained human remains, with efforts being made to identify the remains.
Charges against the suspect are pending in multiple jurisdictions, police said.