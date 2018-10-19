A Walworth County sheriff's deputy has been put on administrative duty after shooting and killing a man who allegedly was driving toward the deputy.
The incident happened in Elkhorn at about 10 p.m. Thursday, after the unidentified deputy was involved in a pursuit of the man who was shot.
Callers to 911 in Waukesha County said a man was driving recklessly, with Walworth deputies finding the car and attempting to make a traffic stop at Highway 12/67 and Potter Road near the Elkhorn city limits.
"The vehicle didn't stop so the pursuit was initiated, with deputies making numerous attempts to stop this vehicle," said Sheriff Kurt Picknell.
The vehicle finally did stop, and the deputy got out of his marked squad car.
"The driver allegedly drove toward the deputy, so the deputy discharged his service weapon and struck the driver," Picknell said.
The man died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.
The Division of Criminal Investigation of the Wisconsin Department of Justice is conducting the investigation into the shooting.
Stevens Point man charged with reckless homicide in overdose death, Columbia County sheriff says
Alleged shoplifter banned for life from malls, stores, Madison police say
Middleton man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
Man at Children's Museum had gun in pocket, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Drug bust yields 8 guns, kilo of cocaine, $60K, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
De Pere businessman to plead guilty in fraud scheme that included $1.2 million from WEDC
Man with 4 kilos of cocaine valued at $800,000 arrested by narcotics task force, police say