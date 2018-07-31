A would-be victim of a common scam and two Walgreens employees stopped a fraud attempt in progress earlier this month, police reported.
The con artist was foiled July 2 when an employee and a manager at a Walgreens on Madison's Southeast Side stopped a 59-year-old woman from buying $300 in MoneyPak prepaid cards to pay an outstanding bill to a man posing as a Madison Gas and Electric employee, said the Madison Police Department's Joel DeSpain in a police report.
The report said it took the Walgreens employee just a short conversation with the woman and two calls — to a Walgreens manager and to the gas company — to reveal that the man who had called her was not an MGE employee but a common fraudster.