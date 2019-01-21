Weather Alert

...MODERATE LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS TO AFFECT SHEBOYGAN COUNTY THIS AFTERNOON... ...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND A WINTERY MIX EXPECTED ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY INTO TUESDAY NIGHT... A LAKE EFFECT BAND OF MODERATE TO POSSIBLY BRIEFLY HEAVY SNOWFALL WILL AFFECT EASTERN PORTIONS OF SHEBOYGAN COUNTY THIS AFTERNOON. RAPID ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE ALONG WITH VISIBILITIES LOWERING TO LESS THAN 1 MILE AT TIMES. ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TUESDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY NIGHT. THE SNOW WILL MIXED WITH SLEET AND POSSIBLY SOME RAIN OR FREEZING RAIN IN PARTS OF THE SOUTH. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&