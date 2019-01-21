Try 1 month for 99¢
State Street standoff

Surveillance video image of Melvin Bogus, who police say took a gun from a man on State Street, in foreground at right, and pointed it at him before running off.

In response to a request under the state's open records law, Madison police have released security video of an incident Dec. 17 in which a man grabbed a handgun from an gun-rights advocate carrying several weapons on State Street, briefly pointing it at the man before running off.

No one was shot, and the stolen gun was recovered. Melvin Bogus, 39, has been charged with theft and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. But police said they also "advised" the gun-rights advocate, a 21-year-old man from Black Earth, that carrying so many weapons -- he two handguns, a long gun and a machete-type knife in a sheath -- can frighten people.

