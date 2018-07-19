A Verona man trying to pass a vehicle while riding his motorcycle in Green County lost control and crashed, sustaining injuries and getting arrested for alleged intoxicated driving.
Mark Nyhus, 52, was flown to UW Hospital in Madison by Med Flight, the Sheriff's Office said.
Nyhus was riding north on Highway D near Belleville at about 9 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his motorcycle while passing, crashing on the road.
He was wearing a helmet.
In addition to the first offense operating while intoxicated charge, he was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.