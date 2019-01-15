Two people in a vehicle with a loud exhaust were arrested in Vernon County Sunday night when a police dog allegedly found drugs in the vehicle.
Kenneth Stroops, 33, La Crosse, and Ashley Fish, 31, rural La Farge, were taken to the Vernon County Detention Center, the Sheriff's Office said.
Tentative charges were not determined.
The vehicle both suspects were in was stopped at about 11 p.m. Sunday on Moore Road at Highway 82 in the town of Stark.
"While the deputy was investigating whether the occupants had permission to operate the vehicle, K-9 Myk was brought to the scene and conducted a sniff of the vehicle," said Sheriff John Spears. "Myk alerted to the presence of illegal substances."
A search of the vehicle revealed 33 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a handgun with two loaded magazines.
Stroops also had outstanding warrants from La Crosse County, Spears said.