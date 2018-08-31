Two vehicles, each valued at $100,000, were stolen from a garage early Friday morning on Madison's Far West Side, police said.
A Jaguar and a Range Rover were reported stolen at about 2:30 a.m. on Trappers Trail from an unlocked garage, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The Jaguar was found later in the afternoon near Watts Road, DeSpain said. It was unoccupied.
The 38-year-old homeowner said his garage door was left unlocked and the keys for both vehicles were stored in the garage, DeSpain said.
Then man had awoken at 2:30 a.m. when he heard an alarm going off, DeSpain said, which could have been caused by someone entering the home through a door in the garage. That door was also unlocked.