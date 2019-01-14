A vehicle hit the back of Stoughton High School Monday morning, but no students were injured, authorities reported.
A call came into Stoughton Police around 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to a Dane County dispatcher. An ambulance was directed to the rear lot near the school's gym.
Stoughton High School community information and resource coordinator Derek Spellman said a community member accidentally struck the building's exterior while pulling into a parking stall. The person was taken to a hospital.
"Our students were in class during the incident, so no students were injured," he said.
Stoughton Police Department did not immediately return a phone message.