A vehicle crashed all the way into a monument store on Madison's West Side early Friday morning, but the driver didn't stay around to talk to police.
The crash was reported at about 1:30 a.m. at Di Rienzo Bros. Inc., 2436 Regent St., at the intersection of Speedway Road, Highland Avenue and Regent Street.
Madison police and firefighters responded to the scene.
"Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle completely inside the structure, with no driver on scene," said Police Lt. Reginald Patterson.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash. It wasn't known if the driver was injured.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Madison police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.