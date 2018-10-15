The UW-Madison Police Department said Monday night that officers were responding to the university's School of Veterinary Medicine for what is believed to be a "swatting" incident.
The police department said in a tweet that it does not believe there is an actual threat or emergency posed on campus, and officers are working to clear the scene. The veterinary school, 2015 Linden Drive, is on the western end of campus.
Swatting is when someone calls police about a fake emergency situation meant to put a strain on police resources, UWPD said. In March, the SWAT team for the Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a home after a man claimed he had shot someone and taken hostages.
The incident, which shut down Highway 151 for about an hour, ended up being a hoax.
A 14-year-old Grant County boy in February told police he put in a bogus swatting phone call about armed intruders because he was bored.