The body of a 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds outside a home on Madison's Southwest Side, police said.
A driver passing through the neighborhood found the body shortly before 7 a.m. on the 2000 block of Cameron Drive, Police Chief Mike Koval said.
The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was shot multiple times, Koval said, although he would not specify where on the body he was shot or how many times.
Police believe the shooting was targeted, Koval said. No suspects have been identified or detained, he said.
The man who was shot lived on the North Side, Koval said, and police have had "professional contact" with him in the past. He didn't specify what that contact was.
Koval said police don't know what the motive was for the shooting and have not ruled out that it may be related to the shooting of a man on Mifflin Street Friday evening. That man had been shot in the leg and treated at a local hospital.
"It is an option among a host of options that we would be remiss if we didn't consider," Koval said.
The department's Violent Crime, Gang and Forensic Services units are continuing the investigation, Koval said.
There had been no reports of shots fired in the area overnight, spokesman Joel DeSpain said, but several shell casings were found there Saturday morning, Koval said.
When officers contacted several residents, some told police they may have heard gunshots around 3 a.m. or 4, Koval said. Same weren't sure whether it was gunshots or not.
At least one person told police that they heard a car's squealing tires overnight, but Koval said that may be unrelated to the shooting.
Koval said because no reports were made at the time of the shooting, it's unknown what time the shooting actually happened.
"If any of our constituents in fact hear anything or see anything suspicious, we'd much rather people err on the side of caution -- call the 911 Center, have us vet (the scene)," Koval said.
This is the third homicide in Madison this year, Koval said.