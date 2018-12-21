Two people were shot by either pellet or BB guns Friday, and Madison police believe the incidents are connected.
The first man was shot in his backside at about 12:30 a.m. and the second at about 2:20 p.m., both on the 100 block of Langdon Street, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The first man, a 21-year-old, was walking across a parking lot when he felt a sudden pain in his buttocks, DeSpain said.
"When he got inside, he discovered he had been hit with a pellet," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim did not see who fired the pellet gun."
The second person shot is an employee of a private refuse collection serice and was shot while working on that block, DeSpain said.
No description of a suspect was given.
State Journal reporter Shelley K. Mesch contributed to this report.
