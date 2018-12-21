Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
Two people were shot by either pellet or BB guns Friday, and Madison police believe the incidents are connected.

The first man was shot in his backside at about 12:30 a.m. and the second at about 2:20 p.m., both on the 100 block of Langdon Street, spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The first man, a 21-year-old, was walking across a parking lot when he felt a sudden pain in his buttocks, DeSpain said.

"When he got inside, he discovered he had been hit with a pellet," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The victim did not see who fired the pellet gun."

The second person shot is an employee of a private refuse collection serice and was shot while working on that block, DeSpain said.

No description of a suspect was given.

State Journal reporter Shelley K. Mesch contributed to this report.

