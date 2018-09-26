A teenager suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was shot a couple of blocks from La Follette High School Wednesday morning, police said, the second shooting of a teen near the school in just over a week.
The wounded 16-year-old was found walking in the area near where a fight took place near the intersection of Turner Avenue and Linda Vista Road, about two blocks from the high school on Pflaum Road on the city's East Side.
The Dane County 911 Center got a call at 10:37 a.m. about people fighting and shooting in the area.
"Callers to 911 reported a fight between several young men," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. "Witnesses also reported at least one gun being fired.
A car driving through the area at the time of the shooting also was hit by a bullet, narrowly missing the driver, DeSpain said.
"A bullet went through the back window of the car, through the passenger seat and out the front window," he said. "If there had been a passenger in the car, the passenger likely would have been dead."
The teen who was shot was treated at a local hospital and released. It wasn't known if the teen was a student at La Follette.
In an email to students' families, Principal Sean Storch said there was no threat to the school but students were being held inside the building as a precaution.
"Student safety is our top priority, and we are quick to respond and take safety precautions," Storch wrote.
Madison police officers were interviewing witnesses, and the area of the shooting was closed to traffic for a time. Police found two shell casings, although DeSpain said neighbors reported hearing three shots.
Neighbors told police it wasn't uncommon for young people walking through the area to get into fights.
Last Wednesday, a 16-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound and another 16-year-old’s arm was grazed when a teen accidentally fired a handgun aboard a Metro Transit bus near La Follette, which caused both La Follette and Sennett Middle School to go into lockdown.
On Thursday, police arrested a 15-year-old boy on tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety.
DeSpain said the teen shot in the latest shooting was targeted, although the car was not.
"The public isn't necessarily in danger in a targeted shooting, but there can be unintended targets," he said.