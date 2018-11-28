Update: Jamie Goodyear has been found safe, authorities said.
A 20-year-old Reedsburg woman has been missing since Thanksgiving, and is being sought by Sauk County authorities.
Jamie Goodyear hasn't shown up at work in Reedsburg as well, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A lieutenant at the department said on Wednesday Goodyear is still missing and is still being sought.
"Jamie is said to be a drug user, but it is unknown specifically what kind of drug is her preference," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
She also reportedly walks with a limp on occasion.
Goodyear is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, dyed red hair and numerous tattoos.
"She may be in the company of people named Dominic, Sarah and/or Amy, and may possibly be with these people in the Dodgeville area," Meister said.
Anyone with information about Jamie Goodyear is asked to call the Sheriff's Office, 356-4895, or Crime Stoppers, 888-847-7285.