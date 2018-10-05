A woman escaped injury Thursday night after a bullet hit her car while she was stopped at a stop light on the Southwest Side, but police aren't sure who the target was.
The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Whitney Way and Schroeder Road, Madison police said.
The 23-year-old woman told police there were two possible suspect vehicles, one a gray or black newer SUV and the other a red SUV with an "8" in the license plate.
"Evidence was located that confirmed a shooting took place," said Lt. Daniel Nale.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said drivers in two other vehicles stopped at the light witnessed what was going on.
A man who went to the Brewers game in Milwaukee was one of the witnesses.
"He was almost home from the game, when his night became even more memorable, for the wrong reasons," DeSpain said. "He said he could see two men in a SUV stopped behind him, with the men starting to move quickly.
"He heard six to eight loud gunshots," DeSpain said. "Fearing for his life, he ducked down and floored the car through the intersection, then called 911."
The other witness, a man on his way home from work, said he saw an arm extend from the passenger side of the SUV and the man attached to the arm firing a gun.
"He also ducked in his SUV and drove off," DeSpain said.
Police said it wasn't clear who the gunman was firing at.
Nobody was hurt.