Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON INTO SATURDAY NIGHT... .SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING, AND CONTINUE TONIGHT, THEN TAPER OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST OVER INLAND AREAS SATURDAY MORNING. HOWEVER, DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOWFALL KICKING IN, PERIODS OF SNOW SHOWERS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY NIGHT. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, WITH HIGHEST AMOUNTS FARTHER SOUTH. MILWAUKEE, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES COULD SEE 6 TO 9 INCHES RIGHT NEAR THE LAKESHORE DUE TO THE LAKE EFFECT. BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 7 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...IOWA AND DANE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT TONIGHT DUE TO SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&