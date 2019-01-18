Outside agencies will investigate several anonymous misconduct allegations against a part-time Green County sheriff’s deputy and New Glarus police lieutenant.
Lt. Jeff Sturdevant, who is also a part-time Green County sheriff's deputy, will only complete "restrictive administrative duties" while a different department investigates allegations of misconduct dating back to 2010, New Glarus Police Chief Burt Boldebuck said Friday morning.
The Green County Sheriff's Office has also has placed Sturdevant on leave and won’t schedule him for any deputy shifts while authorities investigate the allegations, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said Thursday afternoon.
The allegations were emailed anonymously to several law enforcement representatives and media outlets Wednesday night, including the Wisconsin State Journal.
Sturdevant hasn't responded to an email asking about the allegations.
The claims include alleged misconduct during a river tubing trip and after-party at Sturdevant’s home in 2013, as well as alleged incidents at a bar in 2010 and 2018.
The allegations were sent out through a gmail account by someone identified only as a “concerned taxpayer and citizen.”
Sturdevant has worked for the New Glarus Police Department and Green County Sheriff’s Office since 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Skatrud said he saw the email Thursday morning. He said he doesn’t have a timeline for the investigation but will look for an outside agency to investigate the claims, some of which would likely fall outside of Green County’s jurisdiction.
“We take these allegations very seriously,” he said. “We will get to the bottom of it ... I think it’s appropriate to take our time and do the right thing.”