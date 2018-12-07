A carjacking at a Madison day care facility Thursday was the second in two days, and police believe the events may be related.
Madison police said the carjacking at Great Beginnings Arbor Hills day care, 2821 Todd Drive, shared elements with a carjacking on Wednesday at La Petite Academy on Schroeder Road.
In the incident Thursday, a 36-year-old woman had gone inside the day care to pick up a child, leaving three other children in the car, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
A pair of masked robbers flung open the doors of the car, pointed a gun at the oldest child, a 15-year-old boy, and ordered him to remove the younger children, ages 8 and 9.
"He complied and kept everyone safe," DeSpain said.
The suspects drove away in the car, which was found later in the day in the 7900 block of Tree Lane.
On Wednesday, two men wearing masks ordered a man out of his car at gunpoint at La Petite Academy, 6514 Schroeder Road. The men allowed the male victim to take his 3-year-old daughter out of her car seat before they drove away.
That vehicle, a Toyota Prius, also was found on Tree Lane, in the 7500 block, a few blocks from where the Ford Fusion was found Thursday.
The property has generated about 210 police calls from June 21 through Nov. 23, including roughly 50 in November, police data show.
Middleton 18-year-old charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
An 18-year-old Middleton man
arrested last week for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was charged Monday with sexual assault of a child under 16.
Mohammad K. Aldachach, 18, appeared Monday in Dane County Circuit Court, where a signature bond that was set during a court appearance on Friday was continued.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Barking dog led to fight, gunfire in Janesville, police say
Two men were arrested in Janesville early Sunday morning after they got into a fight over a barking dog, with one of the men firing a handgun during the incident.
Eugene Harp (pictured), 49, Janesville, was tentatively charged with intoxicated use of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Matthew Burr, 33, Janesville, was tentatively charged with substantial battery, police said.
Janesville Police Department
Alleged donation money thief arrested, Madison police say
A woman who demanded free food at a Downtown restaurant early Monday morning was arrested after she allegedly stole a donation bucket intended for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Raeven Johnson, 21, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with robbery with use of force and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for lewd behavior again, Madison police say
A man who's been arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior in the past was arrested once again for allegedly masturbating in front of two people in a UW-Madison campus area apartment building.
Ishmael Riley, 23, no permanent address, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Downtown Madison, police said.
Dane County Jail
Alleged grocery store burglar found in roof vent, Beloit police say
A man accused of burglarizing a Beloit grocery store four times this month was arrested Wednesday night after being found in a roof vent of the store.
Jeffrey Taylor, 37, Janeville, was taken into custody on a tentative charges of burglary, police said.
Beloit Police Department
Six-hour standoff ends with arrest of Edgerton woman, police say
A six-hour standoff in Edgerton ended without incident Tuesday morning with the arrest of a woman who allegedly threatened a man with a handgun.
Kezia Cheree Haffery, 38, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, battery and failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Rock County Sheriff's Office
Man charged with hit-and-run in crash that badly injured pedestrian
A Madison man was charged Thursday with hit-and-run causing great bodily harm after police said he struck a woman early Sunday with his car on a Downtown street, then left her in the street with multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
Seedy Drammeh, 24, who called police about 12 hours after the incident, told police that his windshield was shattered by what he thought was a rock, but he continued driving after initially stopping and not seeing anything, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
Woman pleads guilty to providing gun that killed teen in June, other charges
A Chicago woman pleaded guilty Thursday to providing a gun to a 15-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself with it in June outside a Far East Side convenience store.
The charge was one of three felonies and two misdemeanors that Sarae A. Barr, 18, formerly of Middleton, pleaded guilty to before Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland. In addition to the gun charge, Barr pleaded guilty to driving a car without the owner’s consent for a separate case that involved a car stolen in Middleton in January.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Man pleads guilty to Fitchburg shooting death charge
An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in the shooting death of a Fort Atkinson man in a Fitchburg apartment parking lot in March.
Joshua B. McInnis, formerly of Lone Rock, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as part of a plea deal that included dismissal of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery charges. A child abuse charge against McInnis from another case also was dismissed.
