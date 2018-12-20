Update: Talia Tuttle has been found and is safe, the Sun Prairie Police Department said.
The Sun Prairie Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Talia Tuttle, who is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, was last seen in the city Thursday, police said.
Tuttle was wearing a white Columbia jacket with a plaid pattern, black pants, black puffy boots and a stocking hat, police said.
Anyone with information can call 911 or the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7226.