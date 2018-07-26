Update: Haylee Akers has been found and is back home.
A Southwest Side teen girl missing for several days is being sought by Madison police.
Haylee Akers, 15, left her Jacobs Way home a few days ago and hasn't been seen since.
"There is no evidence she has met with foul play, but there is concern for her welfare," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Akers is known to frequent West Towne Mall and State Street.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call the police non-emergency number, 255-2345.